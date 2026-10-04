403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Halts Consular Services in Brazil Ahead of Election
(MENAFN) The United States has suspended consular services at its embassy and consulates across Brazil, citing security concerns, just days before the country goes to the polls.
The suspension began Friday, according to US Mission Brazil, which did not say when operations would resume. "Consular Services in the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," the mission said in a statement.
The mission directed Americans in need of urgent help away from its premises. "U.S. citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other U.S. diplomatic facilities. If you need emergency assistance, please contact the appropriate Duty Officer," it added.
The United States was not the only country to act. The Australian Embassy in Brasilia also shut its doors Friday, with Sophie Davies, Australia's ambassador to Brazil, saying the closure was “due to security concerns,” in her words. Writing on X, Davies said Australians requiring consular help should contact the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra, the Australian capital.
The closures come as Brazil prepares for general elections on Sunday. Voters will choose a president, members of parliament and governors in each of the country's 26 states, among other offices.
The suspension began Friday, according to US Mission Brazil, which did not say when operations would resume. "Consular Services in the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," the mission said in a statement.
The mission directed Americans in need of urgent help away from its premises. "U.S. citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not come to the Embassy, the Consulates, or other U.S. diplomatic facilities. If you need emergency assistance, please contact the appropriate Duty Officer," it added.
The United States was not the only country to act. The Australian Embassy in Brasilia also shut its doors Friday, with Sophie Davies, Australia's ambassador to Brazil, saying the closure was “due to security concerns,” in her words. Writing on X, Davies said Australians requiring consular help should contact the Consular Emergency Centre in Canberra, the Australian capital.
The closures come as Brazil prepares for general elections on Sunday. Voters will choose a president, members of parliament and governors in each of the country's 26 states, among other offices.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment