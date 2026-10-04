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India Rescues 5 Sailors After Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Five Indian seafarers have been pulled to safety after a Kuwaiti-flagged tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, New Delhi confirmed Saturday, as the vital shipping lane remains a flashpoint in the widening regional conflict.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said on X that it coordinated the rescue of the five crew members aboard the MT Kazimah III, which was “struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.” The embassy then confirmed the outcome. “All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” the embassy said. “We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance.”
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, also weighed in on X. “We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” he said.
The incident comes amid persistently high tensions across the region since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by striking Israeli targets and US military facilities in the region. The conflict has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies.
Iran has since tied a full reopening of the strait to several conditions: an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.
The Indian Embassy in Oman said on X that it coordinated the rescue of the five crew members aboard the MT Kazimah III, which was “struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.” The embassy then confirmed the outcome. “All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely,” the embassy said. “We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance.”
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesman for India's Ministry of External Affairs, also weighed in on X. “We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” he said.
The incident comes amid persistently high tensions across the region since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by striking Israeli targets and US military facilities in the region. The conflict has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies.
Iran has since tied a full reopening of the strait to several conditions: an end to hostilities, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.
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