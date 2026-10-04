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Latvia Votes: 25 Percent Turnout Recorded as Saeima Race Unfolds
(MENAFN) Latvians are casting ballots Saturday to choose all 100 members of the Saeima, the country's parliament, for four-year terms under a party-list proportional representation system.
Polls opened at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (1700 GMT).
Early participation is already substantial. Latvian authorities reported that fewer than 400,000 people had voted as of 11 am GMT, putting turnout at 25%.
The vote follows the previous election on Oct. 1, 2022, when New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, took 16 seats. The party went on to form a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
Polls opened at 8 am local time (0500 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 8 pm (1700 GMT).
Early participation is already substantial. Latvian authorities reported that fewer than 400,000 people had voted as of 11 am GMT, putting turnout at 25%.
The vote follows the previous election on Oct. 1, 2022, when New Unity, led by Krisjanis Karins, took 16 seats. The party went on to form a coalition with the United List and the National Alliance.
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