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Israeli Protesters Rally Against Netanyahu Government, Judicial Changes
(MENAFN) Hundreds of Israelis gathered Saturday at several locations across northern and central Israel to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its plans to change the country’s judicial system.
Demonstrations were reported in Haifa, Nahariya and the Western Galilee, while additional groups of protesters assembled on bridges along the coast near Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel.
Participants chanted against Netanyahu and his government and carried signs accusing the authorities of failing to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Demonstrators also voiced opposition to the judicial reforms being pursued by the government.
Since early 2023, Netanyahu’s government has advanced a series of judicial measures that it says are intended to restore what it describes as a proper balance among the branches of government and reduce what it considers excessive judicial involvement in decisions made by the executive and legislature.
Opposition parties have rejected the measures, arguing that they could undermine judicial independence and reduce oversight of government actions.
In March 2025, Israel’s parliament approved an amendment altering the makeup of the committee responsible for selecting judges and changing the procedure for judicial appointments.
The new rules are scheduled to take effect when the next parliament begins its term.
Demonstrations were reported in Haifa, Nahariya and the Western Galilee, while additional groups of protesters assembled on bridges along the coast near Maagan Michael and Neurim in central Israel.
Participants chanted against Netanyahu and his government and carried signs accusing the authorities of failing to prevent the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Demonstrators also voiced opposition to the judicial reforms being pursued by the government.
Since early 2023, Netanyahu’s government has advanced a series of judicial measures that it says are intended to restore what it describes as a proper balance among the branches of government and reduce what it considers excessive judicial involvement in decisions made by the executive and legislature.
Opposition parties have rejected the measures, arguing that they could undermine judicial independence and reduce oversight of government actions.
In March 2025, Israel’s parliament approved an amendment altering the makeup of the committee responsible for selecting judges and changing the procedure for judicial appointments.
The new rules are scheduled to take effect when the next parliament begins its term.
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