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Car Crashes into Rugby Fans in Australia, Leaving Several Injured
(MENAFN) Ten people, including three children, were injured Saturday when a car drove into a group of rugby league supporters in Newcastle, Australia, according to local authorities.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. local time on Newcastle Link Road in Wallsend, where fans had gathered to see off the Newcastle Knights ahead of Sunday’s National Rugby League Grand Final.
A five-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition, while a 67-year-old man was reported to be seriously but stably injured.
Four other people remained in hospital in stable condition, while another four had already been released.
Police arrested the 18-year-old driver at the scene and later charged him with several offenses, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
His provisional driving license was suspended, and he is scheduled to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Gavin Morris said initial information indicated that the driver, who was attending the event as a supporter, had been revving his vehicle before losing control.
"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris said.
"Somehow he lost control of the car ... and he's gone into the crowd."
Police said there was no indication that the incident was a deliberate or targeted attack.
The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. local time on Newcastle Link Road in Wallsend, where fans had gathered to see off the Newcastle Knights ahead of Sunday’s National Rugby League Grand Final.
A five-year-old girl was in critical but stable condition, while a 67-year-old man was reported to be seriously but stably injured.
Four other people remained in hospital in stable condition, while another four had already been released.
Police arrested the 18-year-old driver at the scene and later charged him with several offenses, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
His provisional driving license was suspended, and he is scheduled to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Gavin Morris said initial information indicated that the driver, who was attending the event as a supporter, had been revving his vehicle before losing control.
"He was revving the car, he was excited, he was a supporter, he was there for the joy of the moment," Morris said.
"Somehow he lost control of the car ... and he's gone into the crowd."
Police said there was no indication that the incident was a deliberate or targeted attack.
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