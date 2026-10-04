403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Floods Kill 1, 90 Rescued as Sanchez Warns of Severe Damage
(MENAFN) Torrential rain has battered parts of Spain, leaving one woman dead according to the government, and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday that the downpours have caused "severe damage," with the night proving "especially tough" in Madrigueras.
Sanchez described the toll in a post on X. "The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," Sanchez wrote.
The prime minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation. He urged residents to exercise caution and to follow instructions issued through official emergency channels.
He also addressed the loss of life. "All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors," he added.
His comments follow weather warnings of torrential rain and potentially damaging floods across eastern Spain in the coming days, as cold upper air moves over warm air.
Media reports on Friday said one person died and 90 others were rescued in flash floods across south-central and eastern regions, where cars were swept away and homes were swamped.
Sanchez described the toll in a post on X. "The torrential and persistent rains of the last few hours have caused severe damage in many areas of our region. This night has been especially tough in Madrigueras (Albacete)," Sanchez wrote.
The prime minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation. He urged residents to exercise caution and to follow instructions issued through official emergency channels.
He also addressed the loss of life. "All my affection to the family of the woman who has passed away due to the flooding, and all our support and solidarity to the affected neighbors," he added.
His comments follow weather warnings of torrential rain and potentially damaging floods across eastern Spain in the coming days, as cold upper air moves over warm air.
Media reports on Friday said one person died and 90 others were rescued in flash floods across south-central and eastern regions, where cars were swept away and homes were swamped.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment