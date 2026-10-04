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Brazil Holds Presidential Election Amid Fierce Political Rivalry
(MENAFN) Around 159 million Brazilian voters are eligible to cast ballots Sunday in a highly divided presidential election shaped by security concerns and intense clashes between the leading contenders.
The race features 12 candidates, with the contest largely centered on incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party (PT) and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL).
Recent polling has placed Lula ahead in first-round voting intentions, while surveys examining a possible runoff show a closely contested race between the two candidates. A poll released Monday showed Lula at 39% and Bolsonaro at 34% in the first round, while both candidates received 42% in a potential second-round matchup.
Under Brazil’s electoral rules, a candidate must secure more than half of all valid votes to win outright. If no contender reaches that threshold Sunday, the two leading candidates will compete in a runoff scheduled for Oct. 25.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time and end at 5 p.m. in Brasilia. In addition to the presidency, voters will elect state governors, federal and state legislators, as well as members of the Federal Senate.
The election also has implications beyond Brazil’s borders. As Latin America’s largest economy, the country plays an important role in regional affairs and possesses extensive agricultural resources, critical mineral reserves, freshwater supplies and offshore oil. Its foreign policy decisions are also closely watched across the region.
The race features 12 candidates, with the contest largely centered on incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party (PT) and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL).
Recent polling has placed Lula ahead in first-round voting intentions, while surveys examining a possible runoff show a closely contested race between the two candidates. A poll released Monday showed Lula at 39% and Bolsonaro at 34% in the first round, while both candidates received 42% in a potential second-round matchup.
Under Brazil’s electoral rules, a candidate must secure more than half of all valid votes to win outright. If no contender reaches that threshold Sunday, the two leading candidates will compete in a runoff scheduled for Oct. 25.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time and end at 5 p.m. in Brasilia. In addition to the presidency, voters will elect state governors, federal and state legislators, as well as members of the Federal Senate.
The election also has implications beyond Brazil’s borders. As Latin America’s largest economy, the country plays an important role in regional affairs and possesses extensive agricultural resources, critical mineral reserves, freshwater supplies and offshore oil. Its foreign policy decisions are also closely watched across the region.
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