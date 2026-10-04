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Egypt Rejects Any Involvement in Ethiopia Conflict
(MENAFN) Egypt on Saturday rejected any involvement in the escalating conflict in northern Ethiopia, pushing back against an African Union appeal that named Cairo alongside Addis Ababa and Asmara.
Egypt's state news agency, citing an official source, said: "The current crisis in Ethiopia is an internal one with which Egypt has no role, and that one should not be swayed by attempts to divert attention from the true internal motives behind the events unfolding in Ethiopia,"
The source voiced surprise at a Thursday statement from the African Union Commission, which urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint and avoid actions or statements that could inflame tensions and undermine regional peace and stability.
Cairo “views the statement as an inexplicable attempt to drag it into an internal Ethiopian matter,” the source said.
The official added that Egypt's foreign policy is guided by international law and the principles of the UN and African Union charters, including respect for sovereignty, non-interference and good-neighborly relations.
The African Union statement followed a diplomatic rupture: Ethiopia and Eritrea severed relations, while Egypt and Ethiopia traded expulsions of diplomats.
Fighting flared again in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Hostilities have since spread into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
Egypt's state news agency, citing an official source, said: "The current crisis in Ethiopia is an internal one with which Egypt has no role, and that one should not be swayed by attempts to divert attention from the true internal motives behind the events unfolding in Ethiopia,"
The source voiced surprise at a Thursday statement from the African Union Commission, which urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to show maximum restraint and avoid actions or statements that could inflame tensions and undermine regional peace and stability.
Cairo “views the statement as an inexplicable attempt to drag it into an internal Ethiopian matter,” the source said.
The official added that Egypt's foreign policy is guided by international law and the principles of the UN and African Union charters, including respect for sovereignty, non-interference and good-neighborly relations.
The African Union statement followed a diplomatic rupture: Ethiopia and Eritrea severed relations, while Egypt and Ethiopia traded expulsions of diplomats.
Fighting flared again in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Hostilities have since spread into parts of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
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