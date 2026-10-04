UAE Property Developers Eye Fourth Corridor Highway Linking Sharjah, Dubai And Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE property developers are looking at opportunities along the newly announced 80km Fourth Corridor, a highway connecting Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as demand for residential units continues across the country, driven by an inflow of new residents and a rising population of citizens.

Developers say the road will make previously less convenient locations more attractive to residents, businesses and investors, and will support new residential and commercial communities along its route.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Announced in September 2026, the project – called the Fourth Corridor – will become the fourth strategic road axis linking the UAE's emirates, after Sheikh Zayed Road/Al Ittihad Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road.

Andrea Nucera, group managing director of Reportage Group, said the company has acquired a site in Abu Dhabi near the corridor's route.

The plot covers almost 750,000 square metres, with about 3,800 units in the design phase. Nucera said the project would most probably come to market in 2027 or 2028.

Nucera said the property market had changed completely over the past 18 months. At the height of the boom, he said, developers could launch almost anything and see strong demand.

“We came back to a normal reality,” he said, adding that sales speeds in the UAE remain exceptional compared with other countries where he has worked.

Motorists using Dubai's planned Fourth Corridor could see journey times on parts of the route slashed by more than half, with one section cutting a 35-minute drive to just 14 minutes.

Details of the project show that the 80km corridor will be developed in two phases, which are expected to serve around 600,000 and 3.1 million people, respectively.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Verso and Époque projects in Meydan, he said the company had not changed its philosophy and that its offering and prices remained in line with that approach, which is built around helping customers make money.

Kalpesh Kinariwala, chairman of Pantheon, said infrastructure is central to how the company views real estate because connectivity shapes where people live, work and invest.

He said the corridor, which connects to Dubai-Al Ain Road and supports access to areas around Al Maktoum International Airport, would create new opportunities as these growth corridors develop.

“The biggest impact of infrastructure like the Fourth Corridor is that it changes the accessibility and, therefore, the potential of an area,” Kinariwala said while unveiling the next chapter of the company's cultural vision through Hop Events, setting out an ambitious roadmap to build one of the region's most community-focused cultural platforms.

He added that significantly shorter journey times between the three emirates would open up areas along and around the route. The corridor also links major growth drivers such as Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail.

“For real estate, better connectivity means higher demand as people are willing to live or work in locations that were previously considered less convenient,” he said.

That could support rental growth as communities mature and amenities, employment and services develop around them.

He cautioned, however, that infrastructure alone does not determine rental levels.

The quality of a development, supply, amenities and the depth of demand also matter. For developers, he said, the opportunity lies in identifying emerging growth corridors early and creating communities positioned to benefit from the connectivity they bring.

Kinariwala said the company would continue to look beyond established locations as Dubai expands eastward and southward.

“We will continue to evaluate opportunities where improved connectivity can support sustainable residential and mixed-use development,” he said.