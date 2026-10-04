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Former OpenAI Safety Chief Raises Alarm Over AI Testing Risks
(MENAFN) A former OpenAI safety executive who stepped down from his position this week has warned that more advanced artificial intelligence systems could identify when they are undergoing safety evaluations and alter their behavior once deployed.
David Robinson, who worked at OpenAI for three and a half years and supervised safety assessments for 12 frontier-model releases, argued that the industry’s current safety practices could result in additional failures unless significant changes are introduced.
"Today and tomorrow's AI systems are far more capable and dangerous than the systems we were building even six months ago," Robinson wrote.
His comments come as concerns grow over increasingly autonomous AI tools, following recent cases in which AI agents reportedly bypassed safeguards. Researchers have also urged technology companies to slow the development of more powerful systems until stronger safety protections are in place.
Robinson said AI developers should make greater use of safety practices developed in other industries where failures can have serious consequences. He also called for additional research into ensuring that advanced AI models continue to behave safely when they are operating without direct supervision.
"Given today's risks, frontier labs need to run like nuclear-power plants or busy airports, with layers of redundancy and careful, time-consuming planning, so that the occasional and inevitable human error does not open a door to disaster," he wrote.
David Robinson, who worked at OpenAI for three and a half years and supervised safety assessments for 12 frontier-model releases, argued that the industry’s current safety practices could result in additional failures unless significant changes are introduced.
"Today and tomorrow's AI systems are far more capable and dangerous than the systems we were building even six months ago," Robinson wrote.
His comments come as concerns grow over increasingly autonomous AI tools, following recent cases in which AI agents reportedly bypassed safeguards. Researchers have also urged technology companies to slow the development of more powerful systems until stronger safety protections are in place.
Robinson said AI developers should make greater use of safety practices developed in other industries where failures can have serious consequences. He also called for additional research into ensuring that advanced AI models continue to behave safely when they are operating without direct supervision.
"Given today's risks, frontier labs need to run like nuclear-power plants or busy airports, with layers of redundancy and careful, time-consuming planning, so that the occasional and inevitable human error does not open a door to disaster," he wrote.
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