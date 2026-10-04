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Portugal Probes US Military Use of Lajes Air Base
(MENAFN) Portugal’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into whether the United States’ military use of Lajes Air Base complied with Portuguese and international law ahead of its war against Iran.
The inquiry follows a complaint submitted by the Left Bloc in April, requesting an examination of whether allowing the US to use the strategic base breached legal obligations.
The party subsequently asked the Attorney General's Office to determine whether the arrangement governing the base was being respected, arguing that its use represented a "gross violation of International Law."
At the time, Left Bloc coordinator Joss Manuel Pureza said that "either the Government" was "in agreement with the gross violation of International Law and Portuguese Law," or it lacked the "political backbone" to "remove itself from illegality."
Pureza also challenged Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel’s position after the minister rejected allegations that the US use of Lajes violated either the bilateral agreement between Portugal and the United States or international law.
"I suppose that, moreover, Minister Paulo Rangel himself doesn't believe what he's saying. Because saying that the Lajes Air Base isn't being used for aggressive purposes is pure fabrication. Saying that the Lajes Air Base agreement is being fulfilled is another fabrication."
The investigation will examine whether the military activities conducted through the Portuguese base were consistent with the terms governing its use and with applicable domestic and international legal requirements.
The inquiry follows a complaint submitted by the Left Bloc in April, requesting an examination of whether allowing the US to use the strategic base breached legal obligations.
The party subsequently asked the Attorney General's Office to determine whether the arrangement governing the base was being respected, arguing that its use represented a "gross violation of International Law."
At the time, Left Bloc coordinator Joss Manuel Pureza said that "either the Government" was "in agreement with the gross violation of International Law and Portuguese Law," or it lacked the "political backbone" to "remove itself from illegality."
Pureza also challenged Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel’s position after the minister rejected allegations that the US use of Lajes violated either the bilateral agreement between Portugal and the United States or international law.
"I suppose that, moreover, Minister Paulo Rangel himself doesn't believe what he's saying. Because saying that the Lajes Air Base isn't being used for aggressive purposes is pure fabrication. Saying that the Lajes Air Base agreement is being fulfilled is another fabrication."
The investigation will examine whether the military activities conducted through the Portuguese base were consistent with the terms governing its use and with applicable domestic and international legal requirements.
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