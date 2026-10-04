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Israeli Raids Hit Dozens of West Bank Homes, 4 Detained
(MENAFN) Israeli forces detained four Palestinians and stormed dozens of homes in a wave of military incursions across the occupied West Bank on Saturday, Palestinian media reported.
An official news agency reported that three Palestinians were taken into custody after troops raided their homes in the village of Rafat, west of Salfit in the northern West Bank.
In the northern city of Tubas, soldiers detained a young Palestinian after raiding his home, the news agency said.
Troops also raided and searched several homes in the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.
Citing local sources, the news agency reported that soldiers held dozens of Palestinians for interrogation during the raids and mistreated several young men.
Palestinian prisoner-affairs monitoring groups say about 9,350 Palestinians are now held in Israeli jails, including 90 women and 350 children.
Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, attacks in the West Bank by the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified. They include killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.
An official news agency reported that three Palestinians were taken into custody after troops raided their homes in the village of Rafat, west of Salfit in the northern West Bank.
In the northern city of Tubas, soldiers detained a young Palestinian after raiding his home, the news agency said.
Troops also raided and searched several homes in the town of Burqa, northwest of Nablus.
Citing local sources, the news agency reported that soldiers held dozens of Palestinians for interrogation during the raids and mistreated several young men.
Palestinian prisoner-affairs monitoring groups say about 9,350 Palestinians are now held in Israeli jails, including 90 women and 350 children.
Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, attacks in the West Bank by the Israeli army and occupiers have intensified. They include killings, arrests, displacement, home demolitions, land leveling and illegal settlement expansion.
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