Jordan, GCC Standards Body Deepen Cooperation To Facilitate Trade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Jordan and the Gulf Cooperation Council's standards body have agreed to deepen cooperation on product standards, technical regulations and vehicle conformity, in a move aimed at facilitating trade between the Kingdom and GCC markets.

The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) signed a memorandum of understanding with the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO) covering key areas of quality infrastructure, including standardization, metrology and conformity assessment.

JSMO said Sunday the agreement also establishes cooperation on vehicle conformity assessment, an area that determines whether vehicles meet applicable technical and safety requirements.

The memorandum was signed during the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Annual Meeting in Paris, which ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and brought together national standards bodies, policymakers, experts, international organizations and representatives of economic sectors.

This year's meeting, held under the theme "Building Trust in a Changing World," examined how international standards can respond to rapid technological, economic and environmental shifts while strengthening confidence in products, services and global supply chains.

Artificial intelligence and emerging technologies featured prominently in the discussions, alongside digital transformation, cybersecurity, sustainability, climate adaptation, water resilience and nature protection.

Participants also examined the future of quality management systems and the role of standards in advancing sustainable development.

During the gathering, JSMO held a series of bilateral meetings with ISO member countries and international and regional organizations working in quality infrastructure, focusing on cooperation and the development of standards capable of keeping pace with technological and economic change.

The annual meeting also adopted the "Paris Declaration," reaffirming the role of international standards in strengthening resilience and climate adaptation and aligning standardization work with environmental sustainability priorities under the ISO 2030 Strategy.

The event marked the 60th anniversary of ISO's Committee on Developing Country Matters (DEVOID), with discussions focusing on increasing developing countries' participation in international standardization and improving access to global expertise and technical knowledge under the committee's 2026-2030 Action Plan.

JSMO said its participation is part of efforts to strengthen Jordan's presence in the global standardization system and ensure that national standards remain aligned with international developments.

ISO currently brings together 177 national standards bodies and develops international standards across sectors to support innovation, improve product and service quality and address global challenges.

//Petra// RZ