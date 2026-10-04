JFDA Puts 35 Regulatory Services Online In Trial Rollout

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) on Sunday launched a trial of 35 electronic services, moving a broad range of regulatory procedures for food, pharmaceutical and medical businesses onto a digital platform.

The rollout, implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, is a step toward full automation of JFDA services, with the trial period allowing businesses to use the system and flag issues before its final launch.

JFDA Director General Rana Obeidat said digitizing the services is intended to simplify procedures, shorten processing times and improve access for businesses operating across the food, pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

She said more efficient regulatory services would also help improve the business environment and support economic activity.

The largest share of the new services, 14, covers the Drug Directorate, while nine are allocated to the Food Directorate. Eight services for the Regions Directorate will initially be tested at the Amman office.

Two services cover medical devices, supplies and cosmetics, while another two are general services.

During the trial phase, users can complete procedures through the platform and submit feedback on their experience, giving the JFDA an opportunity to identify technical or procedural issues and refine the system before the full rollout.

Businesses seeking to use the platform must first create an electronic establishment account. Food-sector users are also required to register their facilities through the "Food Facility Registration" service before accessing Food Directorate services.

The JFDA has made user manuals and instructional videos available to guide applicants through the electronic procedures.

It also stressed that fees associated with each service must be paid within 72 hours of submitting an application to prevent the request from being automatically canceled.

The administration said feedback and inquiries on the trial services can be submitted through its designated email address,..., or directed to its Information Technology Unit.

//Petra// RZ