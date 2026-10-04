Tech Sector Eyes European Investment, Market Access At November Conference

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Jordan's technology industry sees the upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference as an opportunity to bring European capital, technology and research operations into the Kingdom while giving local companies a stronger route into European and regional markets.

Industry leaders told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Jordan's skilled technology workforce, competitive operating costs and proximity to Europe could support investment in software development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, financial technology and gaming.

The Nov. 19 conference will be held under the Jordan-EU Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership launched in early 2025 and will showcase investment opportunities in the digital economy alongside renewable energy, clean technology, industry, logistics and infrastructure.

His Majesty King Abdullah II and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen witnessed the signing of the partnership agreement in Brussels in January 2025. The EU announced a €3 billion financial and investment package for Jordan for the 2025-2027 period in support of the partnership's objectives.

Falcon Soft CEO Haitham Rawajbeh said the conference should be viewed not only as a platform for attracting investment but also as a route for technology transfer, joint ventures and greater access for Jordanian companies to regional markets.

He said Jordan could pitch itself to European investors as a regional base for software development, enterprise resource planning systems, cloud computing, AI and IT and business-process outsourcing.

The Kingdom could also attract European companies to establish research and development centers and laboratories specializing in software, AI and data analytics, helping shift its role from a technology market toward a producer and exporter of digital solutions, Rawajbeh said.

He identified data centers, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity operations centers as further investment opportunities, particularly facilities capable of serving both Jordan and surrounding markets.

Potential partnerships could extend to data protection and disaster recovery, as well as digital payments, open banking, regulatory technology, anti-fraud systems and financial platform integration, he added.

Rawajbeh also pointed to health and education technology, including telemedicine, electronic health records, medical AI, digital learning and vocational training platforms, as areas where products developed in Jordan could be scaled across regional markets.

He proposed establishing a joint Jordanian-European technology fund to invest in Jordanian startups with the potential to expand into Europe and the wider region, while linking them to European accelerators, companies and investment funds.

Fadi Qutaishat, chairman of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), said placing the digital economy among the conference's priority sectors reflects the investment potential of Jordan's technology industry and its pool of specialized talent.

He said the conference represents an important test of translating the Jordan-EU strategic partnership into tangible projects and investments.

Qutaishat linked the opportunity to the "Jordan: A Hub for Technology" strategy, which aims to attract international technology companies and strengthen the Kingdom's role as a base for exporting digital services and solutions.

He identified green energy, water and financial technology as areas where Jordanian and European companies could combine expertise. Jordan could also serve as a platform for providing digital services to reconstruction projects across the region, he said.

Venture capital is another priority, Qutaishat added, arguing that European investment could give Jordanian startups the financing and networks needed to expand into European markets.

He stressed that the conference's outcomes should include practical programs for digital skills development and easier market access for Jordanian companies and professionals.

Maysalward founder and CEO Nour Khrais said the rapidly growing regional video game industry provides another potential bridge between Jordan and Europe.

Jordan offers talent and experience in game development, while European companies bring advanced technology, capital and international publishing networks, he said.

Khrais said combining those strengths could move cooperation beyond outsourcing toward joint product development, intellectual property creation and shared access to regional and global markets.

//Petra// RZ