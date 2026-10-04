PSD Gives Motorists One Week To Fix Vehicle Defects In Winter Safety Drive

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- Motorists whose vehicles fail upcoming winter safety checks will be given one week to repair defects without receiving an immediate traffic citation, under a nationwide roadworthiness campaign launched Sunday by the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

Field inspections will begin next Sunday as part of the "More Roadworthy Vehicles, Safer Roads" campaign, designed to identify mechanical and safety problems before deteriorating winter weather increases risks on the Kingdom's roads.

The campaign will be carried out by traffic departments and the Royal Department for Environment Protection, supported by specialized technical teams from the Maintenance Department.

Rather than immediately penalizing motorists, inspectors who identify a defect affecting a vehicle's safe operation will issue a notice giving the owner seven days to make the required repairs and bring the vehicle into compliance with safety requirements.

Inspections will focus on equipment particularly important during winter driving, including tires, lights, windows, windshield wipers and engine fluids. Heating systems in public transport vehicles will also be checked, along with any other defects that could compromise roadworthiness.

Motorists will not have to wait for roadside inspections to check their vehicles. The PSD has set up rapid drive-through inspection lanes at traffic departments across Amman and the governorates, driver and vehicle licensing centers and their evening stations.

Checks will also be available at government service centers that provide technical vehicle inspection services.

The PSD said the initiative is intended to prevent accidents by detecting faults early rather than relying solely on enforcement after violations occur.

It urged motorists to inspect and service their vehicles before winter conditions arrive, stressing that preventive maintenance can reduce breakdowns and accidents and protect drivers, passengers and other road users.

Companies, institutions and fleet operators were also encouraged to take part by ensuring their vehicles meet technical safety requirements, while media outlets were urged to help promote preventive maintenance and vehicle safety awareness.

The PSD said the campaign is designed as a broader national road-safety effort involving authorities, motorists, businesses and fleet operators, with vehicle readiness treated as a year-round responsibility rather than only a seasonal requirement.

//Petra// RZ