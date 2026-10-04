20-Year Fugitive Arrested In East Amman After Police Ambush

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 4 (Petra) -- A fugitive facing five judicial warrants and a 20-year prison sentence was arrested in east Amman after investigators tracked his whereabouts and set up an ambush, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Sunday.

The PSD spokesperson said Judicial Enforcement Department officers had been pursuing the man, who had remained in hiding for some time, before intelligence gathering and follow-up operations led them to his location.

Officers moved in after placing the area under surveillance and arrested the fugitive in a planned ambush.

The man is wanted in connection with cases involving indecent assault, kidnapping and drugs, according to the spokesperson.

He will be handed over to the relevant judicial authorities to proceed with the outstanding cases and warrants against him.

//Petra// RZ