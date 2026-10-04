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RSF Attack Kills Over 25 Civilians in North Kordofan, Medics Say
(MENAFN) An attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed more than 25 civilians in the Umm Badr area of North Kordofan state, Sudan, according to the Sudan Doctors Network.
In a statement on Saturday, the non-governmental network said a video circulating online appears to show RSF members executing civilians in the area.
The network said the killings appear to have been carried out on ethnic grounds, with victims accused of siding with the Sudanese army, a factor that compounds the gravity of the incident.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the network said.
The network warned that targeting people because of their ethnic or social affiliation could threaten social peace and fuel hate speech and violence.
It urged the UN and rights groups to open an independent investigation and hold those responsible to account.
The RSF did not immediately comment on the statement. The group typically maintains that it does not target civilians, a claim disputed by Sudanese authorities and international human rights groups.
Army gains in Kordofan
The Sudanese army has recently advanced across large parts of North Kordofan following fighting with the RSF, and says it has taken control of 11 areas in the state.
Since late July, the army has seized large areas after retaking the strategic city of Bara, along with Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Siyala, and securing the national road linking Bara with Omdurman, west of the capital, Khartoum.
Clashes between the army and the RSF have rocked all three states of the Kordofan region, North, West and South, since last October.
Sudan has been mired in war between the army and the RSF since 2023. According to UN and international estimates, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.
In a statement on Saturday, the non-governmental network said a video circulating online appears to show RSF members executing civilians in the area.
The network said the killings appear to have been carried out on ethnic grounds, with victims accused of siding with the Sudanese army, a factor that compounds the gravity of the incident.
"The unlawful execution of civilians constitutes a grave crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and human rights standards,” the network said.
The network warned that targeting people because of their ethnic or social affiliation could threaten social peace and fuel hate speech and violence.
It urged the UN and rights groups to open an independent investigation and hold those responsible to account.
The RSF did not immediately comment on the statement. The group typically maintains that it does not target civilians, a claim disputed by Sudanese authorities and international human rights groups.
Army gains in Kordofan
The Sudanese army has recently advanced across large parts of North Kordofan following fighting with the RSF, and says it has taken control of 11 areas in the state.
Since late July, the army has seized large areas after retaking the strategic city of Bara, along with Jabra al-Sheikh and Umm Siyala, and securing the national road linking Bara with Omdurman, west of the capital, Khartoum.
Clashes between the army and the RSF have rocked all three states of the Kordofan region, North, West and South, since last October.
Sudan has been mired in war between the army and the RSF since 2023. According to UN and international estimates, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.
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