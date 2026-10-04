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Sudanese Army Reports Heavy Losses for RSF, Allies in Blue Nile
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army said Saturday that its forces had delivered a “knockout blow” to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in Blue Nile state, reporting significant losses in fighters and military equipment.
The army’s Fourth Infantry Division said its troops, backed by supporting forces, launched attacks against the two groups in the areas of Minza and Bashkarkad.
According to the statement, the operation caused “heavy losses in lives and equipment,” disrupted the groups’ movements and prevented them from advancing toward army positions.
The forces also destroyed several vehicles and military assets and pushed the attacking fighters to withdraw while under fire, although no specific casualty figures were provided.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the army’s claims.
Earlier Saturday, Sudanese authorities said RSF drones had attacked the residence of the Blue Nile governor as well as several civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital.
The southeastern state has experienced increased fighting in recent days, with RSF forces and their SPLM-N allies carrying out attacks in several parts of the region.
The United Nations said Aug. 24 that drone strikes had killed 1,100 civilians in Sudan between January and June of this year.
The army’s Fourth Infantry Division said its troops, backed by supporting forces, launched attacks against the two groups in the areas of Minza and Bashkarkad.
According to the statement, the operation caused “heavy losses in lives and equipment,” disrupted the groups’ movements and prevented them from advancing toward army positions.
The forces also destroyed several vehicles and military assets and pushed the attacking fighters to withdraw while under fire, although no specific casualty figures were provided.
The RSF had not immediately responded to the army’s claims.
Earlier Saturday, Sudanese authorities said RSF drones had attacked the residence of the Blue Nile governor as well as several civilian locations in Damazin, the state capital.
The southeastern state has experienced increased fighting in recent days, with RSF forces and their SPLM-N allies carrying out attacks in several parts of the region.
The United Nations said Aug. 24 that drone strikes had killed 1,100 civilians in Sudan between January and June of this year.
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