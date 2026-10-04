War Update: 204 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Most On Pokrovsk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in a Facebook post on the situation as of 08:00 on Sunday, October 4, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy carried out 65 airstrikes, including dropping 233 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, Russian forces used 9,090 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,465 strikes on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Sumy region, Russian artillery fire targeted Ulanove, Mala Korchakivka, Sadky, Pysarivka, Ivolzhanske, Tovstodubove, Vilna Sloboda, Mohrytsia and Khrapivshchyna. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Sumy and Vakalivshchyna.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one Russian drone command post and one Russian command post.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian forces launched four attacks near Sadky, Ryzhivka and Koreniok.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian units repelled 13 enemy attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near Dovhenke, Lyman, Radkivka, Zakharivka, Rybalchynе, Ivashchynе, Dovzhanka and Chuhunivka.

On the Kupiansk axis, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Kivsharivka, Kupiansk and Novoosynove.

Ukrainian forces strike drone launch site in Donetsk region, military targets in Russia's Belgorod region

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Novoselivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Lyman and Dibrova. Enemy attempts to advance were halted.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian invaders launched seven attacks near Mykolaivka, Ozerne, Kryva Luka and Yampil.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Yurkivka and Fedorivka.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 16 attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations near Raiske, Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka, Kindrativka and Ivanopillia.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped 31 attacks near Serhiivka, Molodetske and toward Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Hannivka, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Svitlе, Bilytske and Novohryshyne.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy launched three attacks toward the settlement of Ternove.

On the Huliaipole axis, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Huliaipilske, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka and Shyroke.

Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations on the Orikhiv and Dnipro River axes over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, there were no significant changes in the situation, and no signs of Russian offensive groupings being formed were detected.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces