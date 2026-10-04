Air Defense Intercepts 123 Drones, Two Banderols Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 18:00 on October 3, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 135 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, Banderol/Dan-T missiles, and Parodiya-type decoy drones launched from Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region and the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, from Hvardiiske.

The air attack was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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As of 08:30, according to preliminary data, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 123 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones, Gerberas and other types of drones, as well as two Banderol/Dan-T missiles.

Hits by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at five locations, while debris from downed drones fell at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace, the Ukrainian Air Force said.