Partisans Destroy Communications Tower With EW System In Voronezh Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ATESH reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

ATESH said that the destruction of the facility critically reduced the Russian invaders' ability to monitor the area and jam signals in the region.

The loss of the electronic warfare system disabled the local protection system and exposed an important section of the military transit route. Russian units have now lost cover on a key axis, while the local command is urgently forced to seek resources to restore the destroyed equipment.

Partisans destroy UAV warehouse in Russia's Sverdlovsk region

"Each such operation is a systemic strike on the regime's military infrastructure, bringing its collapse closer. The more such facilities are put out of action in the rear, the weaker the control of Russian forces on the front becomes," the movement said.