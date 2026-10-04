NG Troops Deliver Nearly Four Metric Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Oleshky For Second Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this on Facebook.

According to him, using drones, National Guard servicemen, in coordination with the 30th Marine Corps, the 34th Separate Marine Brigade“Borysfen,” and the 79th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, delivered packages weighing a total of nearly 4 metric tons. These include food, medicine, and children's care kits.

Vyhivskyi thanked everyone who was directly involved in this operation: those who delivered supplies, provided cover, and handled engineering support and logistics.

He gave special thanks to the crew of the“Perun” UAV, which not only delivered food during this operation but also rescued six animals from the temporarily occupied territory.

The minister also thanked communities, educational institutions, philanthropists, and volunteers from all over Ukraine who collected humanitarian aid and made this operation possible.

“Every single package-and there were nearly 400 of them-was successfully delivered,” the Minister of Internal Affairs noted.

While the Russians are effectively holding the residents of the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky hostage-without food, water, or medicine-Ukrainian units continue to do everything possible to save Ukrainians from starvation, Vyhivskyi noted.

Lubinets shows dozens of people trying to leave

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies have reached Oleshky since May 26.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians are holding about 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, nearly 50 of whom are children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity, or water.

Illustrative photo: 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion