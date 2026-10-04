Russian Forces Shell Donetsk Region Settlements 17 Times In Past 24 Hours, Causing Casualties

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 17 times. Pokrovsk District. In Sloviansk, two people were wounded, and a private home, a store, and a car repair shop were damaged. In Kramatorsk, two high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged,” Filashkin wrote.

He also noted that a private home was damaged in Bilenke. In Bilozerske, three high-rise buildings were destroyed, and four high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged. In the Kramatorsk district, in Vesela Hora of the Novodonetsk community, a private home and a farm building were damaged.

Russian guided bomb strikes hit businesses inregion

A total of 511 people, including 38 children, were evacuated from the front lines.

As previously reported, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 25 times over the past day, wounding 10 people.

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