Russian Drone Strike Damages Road Surface On Kyiv's North Bridge

As previously reported, the road surface and the trolleybus overhead lines on the North Bridge in Kyiv were damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

“A strike on the road surface of the Northern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the mayor wrote.

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