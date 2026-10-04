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Russian Drone Strike Damages Road Surface On Kyiv's North Bridge
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
“A strike on the road surface of the Northern Bridge. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” the mayor wrote.Read also: Kyiv to start building pontoon bridge s over Dnipro – Kalashnyk
As previously reported, the road surface and the trolleybus overhead lines on the North Bridge in Kyiv were damaged as a result of a Russian attack.
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