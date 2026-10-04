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If We Had Surrendered To Emotions, Today, A Third Victory Arch Would Likely Have Been Erected In The Center Of Yerevan - President Ilham Aliyev

If We Had Surrendered To Emotions, Today, A Third Victory Arch Would Likely Have Been Erected In The Center Of Yerevan - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-10-04 05:19:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) There is no place for emotions in politics. If we had surrendered to emotions, today, a third Victory Arch would likely have been erected in the center of Yerevan.

This was stated in a post published on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.

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