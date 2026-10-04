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China Probes EU Chemical Imports After Prices Plunge Nearly 60 Percent
(MENAFN) China said on Saturday that it had opened an anti-dumping investigation into imports from the EU of p-nitrotoluene, a chemical compound used in dyes and pesticides.
A Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the probe was launched after an application from the domestic industry, a state-run news agency reported.
P-nitrotoluene is chiefly used to produce chemicals for dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceuticals.
Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants shows that EU imports of the compound stayed at a high volume from 2022 to 2025, while prices dropped by nearly 60% over the same period.
The "dumped imports from the EU caused damage to the production and operations of China's domestic industry," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the application met the requirements for opening an anti-dumping investigation under Chinese law and World Trade Organization rules.
Beijing will conduct the investigation "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and fully protect the rights of all interested parties," the spokesperson said.
A Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the probe was launched after an application from the domestic industry, a state-run news agency reported.
P-nitrotoluene is chiefly used to produce chemicals for dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceuticals.
Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants shows that EU imports of the compound stayed at a high volume from 2022 to 2025, while prices dropped by nearly 60% over the same period.
The "dumped imports from the EU caused damage to the production and operations of China's domestic industry," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that the application met the requirements for opening an anti-dumping investigation under Chinese law and World Trade Organization rules.
Beijing will conduct the investigation "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and fully protect the rights of all interested parties," the spokesperson said.
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