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Fresh Israeli Attacks Leave Palestinians Injured, Olive Trees Destroyed
(MENAFN) At least 16 Palestinians, including a woman, were injured Saturday in attacks on olive harvesters across the occupied West Bank, while about 55 olive trees were set on fire, according to medical and local sources.
Five Palestinians were reportedly assaulted while gathering olives in agricultural land in Sebastia, north of Nablus.
Three others sustained injuries during an attack in Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, while two more were hurt after being exposed to pepper spray in the nearby town of Beit Imrin.
A farmer also suffered bruising after being attacked while collecting olives in Arrabuna, east of Jenin.
In Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, a man, his wife and their children were attacked with sticks, weapons and pepper spray in the Al-Tin al-Shami area, leaving five members of the family injured.
The woman was also reportedly run over during the assault.
Elsewhere, around 55 olive trees believed to be more than 40 years old were burned on Palestinian-owned land in the wilderness area of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem.
The incident occurred while a Palestinian farmer was harvesting olives alongside his wife, children and grandchildren.
Five Palestinians were reportedly assaulted while gathering olives in agricultural land in Sebastia, north of Nablus.
Three others sustained injuries during an attack in Asira al-Qibliya, south of Nablus, while two more were hurt after being exposed to pepper spray in the nearby town of Beit Imrin.
A farmer also suffered bruising after being attacked while collecting olives in Arrabuna, east of Jenin.
In Rantis, northwest of Ramallah, a man, his wife and their children were attacked with sticks, weapons and pepper spray in the Al-Tin al-Shami area, leaving five members of the family injured.
The woman was also reportedly run over during the assault.
Elsewhere, around 55 olive trees believed to be more than 40 years old were burned on Palestinian-owned land in the wilderness area of Abu Dis, southeast of Jerusalem.
The incident occurred while a Palestinian farmer was harvesting olives alongside his wife, children and grandchildren.
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