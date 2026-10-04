Iran Ready To 'Both Fight And Negotiate,' Says Parliament Speaker

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran's parliament speaker said Sunday that Tehran is "neither excited nor intimidated" by the US' actions, stressing that Iran is prepared to "both fight and negotiate", Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing local news agency.

"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength, and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Noting that Washington conveyed some proposals through mediators after Tehran put forward a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, he reiterated Iran's position that the strait will not reopen "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," referring to a framework deal reached in June.

Last month, Iran conveyed to the US a formal set of conditions through Qatari mediators for ending the war that started on February 28.

Tehran's conditions included a comprehensive cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the naval blockade of its ports.

--NNN-ANADOLU