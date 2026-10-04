Night Tours Bring Shang Dynasty History To Life In Central China's Qi County

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HEBI, China, Oct. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As dusk falls over the mountains surrounding Qi County, the ancient capital of Zhaoge comes alive with a vibrant nighttime tourism scene that blends 3,000-year-old history with modern entertainment.









Known in ancient times as Zhaoge, the county in Central China's Henan Province was a capital of the Shang Dynasty. During this year's National Day holiday, Qi County has rolled out a series of nighttime cultural activities rooted in Yin-Shang heritage.









On land, Zhaoge Old Street hosts the "Scenes at Every Step" carnival, buzzing with acrobatics, traditional Chinese dance, retro band performances and mythology-themed challenge games. Nightly performances of "Grand Shang Zhaoge" and mass parades showcase the ancient capital's former prosperity and grandeur.









The centerpiece is the water-based live performance "Meiyi Zhaoge," staged nightly at 9 p.m. on the Mei River Covered Bridge. Against a backdrop of shimmering water and night sky, dancers and lighting effects bring to life legends associated with the Shang era, including the birth of the divine black bird and Emperor Xin's eastern campaigns.

At Zhaixingtai, another site associated with Shang history, performers suspended above the ground take part in Fairy Scattering Flowers. Flowing costumes, lanterns and falling flower petals create a nighttime spectacle for visitors.

Those looking for an engaging evening can stop at a concert beside the river's covered bridge. The program includes choral singing, instrumental performances and bands, with opportunities for tourists to join in.









During the National Day holiday, Qi County's cultural and tourism authorities launched tourist shuttle buses linking scenic spots in town. Tourists can ride the buses for free and experience the unique charm of nighttime Zhaoge in one convenient trip.

Together, the shows, street activities and concerts are part of Qi County's effort to turn its historical sites into places where tourists can spend an evening, unlocking new potential for cultural tourism in this ancient capital.

Company: Qi County

Contact Person: Li Mingkun

Email: wuyuekp@163.com

Website:

City: Hebi

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







