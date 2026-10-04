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Merz Makes Surprise Kyiv Trip as Ukraine Enters Decisive Weeks
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Sunday on an unannounced visit, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced.
Merz is due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss relations between the two countries and wider European and global issues, Sybiha said.
Outlining the day's priorities in a post on X, Sybiha said: “A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” he wrote. He added that Kyiv and Berlin have forged a strong strategic partnership and are committed to taking it further.
Sybiha also pointed to the timing of the visit, which came a day after German Unity Day, the anniversary of the country's 1990 reunification. “Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said. “Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said on X that he made the journey to deliver a simple message: “you can rely on us,” and warned that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
The chancellor framed German support as a matter of national interest, writing about the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fifth year: “Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well.”
Merz is due to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss relations between the two countries and wider European and global issues, Sybiha said.
Outlining the day's priorities in a post on X, Sybiha said: “A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” he wrote. He added that Kyiv and Berlin have forged a strong strategic partnership and are committed to taking it further.
Sybiha also pointed to the timing of the visit, which came a day after German Unity Day, the anniversary of the country's 1990 reunification. “Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said. “Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said on X that he made the journey to deliver a simple message: “you can rely on us,” and warned that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
The chancellor framed German support as a matter of national interest, writing about the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fifth year: “Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well.”
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