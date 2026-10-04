Himachali Folk Singer Inder Jeet's New Song 'Riza Ri Maanu' Released

Himachali folk singer Inder Jeet's new song“Riza Ri Maanu” has been released on YouTube, with the song being formally launched by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhawan, Shimla, on Sunday.

On the occasion, Gupta appreciated Inder Jeet's efforts to preserve and promote Himachal Pradesh's rich folk culture and take its traditional music and heritage to audiences across the country and abroad. He also congratulated the singer on the release of his new song.

'Riza Ri Maanu': A Glimpse into Himachali Heritage

“Riza Ri Maanu” is a Himachali folk song written and composed by Inder Jeet himself. The song features traditional Himachali musical instruments, including dhol, nagara, shehnai and karnal, giving it an authentic folk character.

The music video has been filmed in a traditional Himachali village featuring Kath-Kuni-style houses, with the artistes dressed in traditional attire. The visuals showcase the state's traditional architecture, rural lifestyle and cultural heritage.

Inder Jeet has been making consistent efforts to preserve and promote Himachal Pradesh's folk traditions through his music. Through his songs and compositions, he has been working to connect the younger generation with the state's folk culture, customs, traditional attire and distinctive mountain lifestyle.

Speaking about the new release, Inder Jeet said,“Whether we remain or not, our culture must remain alive. I have always tried to promote the ancient and rich culture of Himachal Pradesh and will continue these efforts in the future. I am hopeful that 'Riza Ri Maanu' will be liked by the people and, as always, will receive the love and blessings of the audience.”

The singer said the song is an attempt to keep Himachal's traditional musical heritage alive while presenting it to contemporary audiences. (ANI)

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