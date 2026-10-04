Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In 2 Days

Drishyam 3 Box Office Performance

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' is off to a strong start at the box office, as the crime suspense thriller has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within its first two days. The film earned Rs 62 crore on Friday, followed by another Rs 52 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 114 crore, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As per Adarsh, the crime thriller saw a strong response on Saturday, with its business picking up further during the evening shows. The film is now heading towards the second-biggest opening weekend of 2026, after 'Dhurandhar 2'.

SENSATIONAL FRIDAY – REMARKABLE SATURDAY – BLOCKBUSTER RUN CONTINUES... After a massive opening day, #Drishyam3 once again crosses the ₹ 50 cr mark on Saturday, with business going into overdrive towards the evening shows. The film is clearly heading towards the SECOND BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF 2026, after #Dhurandhar2. The fabulous 2-day total reconfirms the immense love for the #Drishyam franchise, coupled with the audience appreciation and acceptance of #Drishyam3... Had the film not lived up to the sky-high expectations, the cracks would've been visible on Saturday morning itself. Sunday [today] is expected to be HUGE once again... But the big question is: Will #Drishyam3 match or surpass its Friday number? ⭐ #DrishyamTheConclusion [Week 1] Fri 62 cr, Sat 52 cr. Total: ₹ 114 cr. Official Nett BOC | #India biz | #Boxoffice - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 4, 2026

The strong two-day numbers also come as a boost for the 'Drishyam' franchise, which has built a strong following among audiences over the years.

About 'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion'

'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

The film hit theatres on October 2. (ANI)

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