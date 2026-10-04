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Yemeni Army Seizes Strategic Fortress in Taiz
(MENAFN) Yemeni government forces seized control of the Samea fortress in southwestern Taiz province on Saturday after intense fighting with Houthi fighters, according to a military source.
The source said dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the clashes, while others withdrew from the area.
The capture of the fortress marks an important development in efforts to secure routes leading into Taiz and prevent Houthi forces from maneuvering around government positions and strengthening their defensive lines.
Earlier Saturday, the Yemeni army reported heavy clashes with Houthi fighters across several fronts in Taiz, alongside airstrikes against Houthi positions and military reinforcements.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said 71 strikes had hit Houthi gatherings, military preparations and reinforcements in various parts of the province.
Meanwhile, the army’s media center said air defenses intercepted and destroyed four Houthi drones on the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.
The Houthis had not immediately commented on the reported capture of Samea fortress or the downing of the drones.
The latest fighting comes amid a renewed military escalation that began in July, following several years of relative calm after a UN-brokered truce was reached in April 2022.
The source said dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the clashes, while others withdrew from the area.
The capture of the fortress marks an important development in efforts to secure routes leading into Taiz and prevent Houthi forces from maneuvering around government positions and strengthening their defensive lines.
Earlier Saturday, the Yemeni army reported heavy clashes with Houthi fighters across several fronts in Taiz, alongside airstrikes against Houthi positions and military reinforcements.
Military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said 71 strikes had hit Houthi gatherings, military preparations and reinforcements in various parts of the province.
Meanwhile, the army’s media center said air defenses intercepted and destroyed four Houthi drones on the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province in northern Yemen.
The Houthis had not immediately commented on the reported capture of Samea fortress or the downing of the drones.
The latest fighting comes amid a renewed military escalation that began in July, following several years of relative calm after a UN-brokered truce was reached in April 2022.
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