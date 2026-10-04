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Iran Sets 7 Conditions to Reopen Hormuz, Vows Fight, Talks
(MENAFN) Iran is prepared to wage war and pursue diplomacy at the same time, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Sunday, declaring that Tehran is "neither excited nor intimidated" by US actions and is ready to "both fight and negotiate."
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament, according to an Iranian semi-official news agency.
Qalibaf said Washington relayed a number of proposals through mediators after Tehran tabled a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He repeated that the waterway will stay closed "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," a reference to a framework deal reached in June.
Last month, Tehran delivered a formal list of conditions to the US through Qatari mediators for ending the war, which began Feb. 28. The demands include a comprehensive cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the naval blockade of Iranian ports.
"We are present in the military battlefield with all our strength and we will face them with new surprises, and we use the tools of diplomacy to establish our superiority in the military field and impose the rights of the Iranian people," Qalibaf told parliament, according to an Iranian semi-official news agency.
Qalibaf said Washington relayed a number of proposals through mediators after Tehran tabled a seven-day roadmap for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He repeated that the waterway will stay closed "until our seven conditions based on the Islamabad Memorandum are met," a reference to a framework deal reached in June.
Last month, Tehran delivered a formal list of conditions to the US through Qatari mediators for ending the war, which began Feb. 28. The demands include a comprehensive cessation of hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian funds, and an end to the naval blockade of Iranian ports.
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