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New Israeli Strike Kills Christian Mother, Daughter in Gaza City
(MENAFN) Four Palestinian women, including a mother and daughter who helped displaced families and a university lecturer and her mother, were killed early Saturday in an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City.
Medical sources said the women were among five Palestinians killed when the ground floor of the Al-Asala 1 building near Haidar roundabout in the western Rimal neighborhood was struck. The attack came amid an ongoing ceasefire agreement and was described as another breach of the truce.
The victims were identified as Maysa Abu Daoud and her daughter Mary Najjar, along with academic Yasmin al-Boubou and her mother, Halloum al-Boubou.
Maysa, also known as Umm Michel, and Mary, known as Umm Fouad, were Palestinian Christians from Gaza City who dedicated their efforts to assisting parishioners and displaced Palestinians taking refuge at the Holy Family Church.
Ramzi Khoury, chairman of Palestine’s Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, described their deaths as a “painful loss” for their families, the church and its parishioners.
The women were also mourned by Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who expressed condolences to their families and members of Gaza’s Christian community.
Medical sources said the women were among five Palestinians killed when the ground floor of the Al-Asala 1 building near Haidar roundabout in the western Rimal neighborhood was struck. The attack came amid an ongoing ceasefire agreement and was described as another breach of the truce.
The victims were identified as Maysa Abu Daoud and her daughter Mary Najjar, along with academic Yasmin al-Boubou and her mother, Halloum al-Boubou.
Maysa, also known as Umm Michel, and Mary, known as Umm Fouad, were Palestinian Christians from Gaza City who dedicated their efforts to assisting parishioners and displaced Palestinians taking refuge at the Holy Family Church.
Ramzi Khoury, chairman of Palestine’s Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs, described their deaths as a “painful loss” for their families, the church and its parishioners.
The women were also mourned by Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza and Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, who expressed condolences to their families and members of Gaza’s Christian community.
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