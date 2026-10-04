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EU Leaders Urge Protection of Farm Funding in Next Budget
(MENAFN) Seventeen EU member states have joined forces to oppose reductions in the bloc’s budget and call for agricultural funding to remain protected during negotiations over the next long-term financial plan.
In a letter addressed to Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who currently serves as president of the Council of the EU, the leaders urged the Irish presidency to ensure that agriculture remains a key priority in discussions over the upcoming budget.
The initiative was led by Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and received support from leaders of Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Greece, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia and the Greek Cypriot administration.
The leaders acknowledged the financial and political pressures facing the European Union but argued that efforts to address them should not undermine policies established under EU treaties, which they described as the "backbone" of European integration and an important part of responding to emerging challenges.
"Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy are long-standing policies, but their objectives are as relevant as ever," the letter noted.
"We therefore believe that the overall funding for Cohesion Policy and the CAP must be preserved in the next MFF (Multiannual Financial Framework)," the letter added.
The leaders warned that additional cuts would not make the EU budget more modern or efficient. Instead, they argued, such reductions would "only weaken" the budget and could further erode public support for the European project.
In a letter addressed to Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, who currently serves as president of the Council of the EU, the leaders urged the Irish presidency to ensure that agriculture remains a key priority in discussions over the upcoming budget.
The initiative was led by Romanian President Nicusor Dan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and received support from leaders of Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic, Greece, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Slovakia and the Greek Cypriot administration.
The leaders acknowledged the financial and political pressures facing the European Union but argued that efforts to address them should not undermine policies established under EU treaties, which they described as the "backbone" of European integration and an important part of responding to emerging challenges.
"Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy are long-standing policies, but their objectives are as relevant as ever," the letter noted.
"We therefore believe that the overall funding for Cohesion Policy and the CAP must be preserved in the next MFF (Multiannual Financial Framework)," the letter added.
The leaders warned that additional cuts would not make the EU budget more modern or efficient. Instead, they argued, such reductions would "only weaken" the budget and could further erode public support for the European project.
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