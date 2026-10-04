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Fairford Investigation Continues After British-Iranian Arrest Ends in Bail
(MENAFN) A 25-year-old British-Iranian national arrested in connection with an investigation into a suspected plot involving RAF Fairford has been released on bail, according to police.
The man was detained in Westminster on Thursday over allegations involving the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Authorities said the suspect was later released on bail after investigators completed searches at two properties in the same area.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is continuing," police said.
The arrest followed the earlier detention of five British nationals in their mid-20s over suspected explosives-related offenses and terrorism allegations.
The investigation began after three vans were reportedly spotted near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, southwest England, during the weekend of Sept. 27.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday there was a "strong indication" that Iran was involved in the suspected plot.
Iran rejected the allegation after reports emerged that investigators were examining possible links to Tehran.
"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base," it said.
The man was detained in Westminster on Thursday over allegations involving the preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.
Authorities said the suspect was later released on bail after investigators completed searches at two properties in the same area.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is continuing," police said.
The arrest followed the earlier detention of five British nationals in their mid-20s over suspected explosives-related offenses and terrorism allegations.
The investigation began after three vans were reportedly spotted near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, southwest England, during the weekend of Sept. 27.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday there was a "strong indication" that Iran was involved in the suspected plot.
Iran rejected the allegation after reports emerged that investigators were examining possible links to Tehran.
"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base," it said.
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