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Spain Sees Large Housing Protests as Strike Calls Grow
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Madrid on Saturday to protest Spain’s worsening housing crisis, while organizers called for a general strike after lawmakers rejected measures aimed at strengthening protections for tenants.
Government estimates placed the Madrid turnout at around 70,000, while the city’s tenants’ union claimed the number was closer to 500,000. Demonstrators arrived in four separate groups before gathering at Cibeles Square, as more than 50 housing protests were organized in cities across the country.
The latest demonstrations were triggered by the eviction of Maricarmen, an 87-year-old woman who had lived in her Madrid home for decades. Her removal led to a weeklong protest camp at Puerta del Sol, with similar demonstrations and encampments later appearing in other Spanish cities.
Maricarmen is expected to return to her longtime home after reaching an agreement with the property company, according to reports.
The growing protests had prompted Spain’s left-wing coalition government to introduce two decrees designed to reinforce tenant protections and limit evictions. The measures also included restrictions targeting so-called "vulture funds" involved in purchasing residential properties.
However, parliament rejected both decrees on Friday.
In Valencia, more than 6,000 people participated in a separate demonstration, according to government estimates.
Government estimates placed the Madrid turnout at around 70,000, while the city’s tenants’ union claimed the number was closer to 500,000. Demonstrators arrived in four separate groups before gathering at Cibeles Square, as more than 50 housing protests were organized in cities across the country.
The latest demonstrations were triggered by the eviction of Maricarmen, an 87-year-old woman who had lived in her Madrid home for decades. Her removal led to a weeklong protest camp at Puerta del Sol, with similar demonstrations and encampments later appearing in other Spanish cities.
Maricarmen is expected to return to her longtime home after reaching an agreement with the property company, according to reports.
The growing protests had prompted Spain’s left-wing coalition government to introduce two decrees designed to reinforce tenant protections and limit evictions. The measures also included restrictions targeting so-called "vulture funds" involved in purchasing residential properties.
However, parliament rejected both decrees on Friday.
In Valencia, more than 6,000 people participated in a separate demonstration, according to government estimates.
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