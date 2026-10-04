403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Catalonia Warns of Severe Storms as Rain Threat Grows
(MENAFN) Authorities in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region are warning residents to prepare for potentially dangerous weather, as forecasts indicate that an intense Mediterranean storm system could develop and bring torrential rainfall.
Catalan leader Salvador Illa urged people Saturday to take the warnings seriously as red alerts were issued for parts of the region.
"I urge maximum caution given the weather forecasts: a Mediterranean mini-hurricane could form in Catalonia," Illa said.
"Rain is already affecting much of the region. This afternoon we will announce important measures that must be followed."
Illa advised residents to avoid nonessential journeys, keep away from rivers, streams and ravines, and refrain from leaving vehicles in locations vulnerable to flooding.
Weather authorities warned that some areas of Barcelona and Girona provinces could receive more than 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) of rain within an hour, with totals potentially exceeding 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) over less than six hours.
The most severe conditions are expected Saturday night and through the first part of Sunday, with the possibility of flooding and rapidly rising rivers prompting the highest-level red weather alert.
Catalonia’s regional weather service issued red warnings across 17 districts Saturday, with the number expected to rise to 20 on Sunday as the threat level climbs from five to the maximum six on its warning scale.
Catalan leader Salvador Illa urged people Saturday to take the warnings seriously as red alerts were issued for parts of the region.
"I urge maximum caution given the weather forecasts: a Mediterranean mini-hurricane could form in Catalonia," Illa said.
"Rain is already affecting much of the region. This afternoon we will announce important measures that must be followed."
Illa advised residents to avoid nonessential journeys, keep away from rivers, streams and ravines, and refrain from leaving vehicles in locations vulnerable to flooding.
Weather authorities warned that some areas of Barcelona and Girona provinces could receive more than 90 millimeters (3.5 inches) of rain within an hour, with totals potentially exceeding 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) over less than six hours.
The most severe conditions are expected Saturday night and through the first part of Sunday, with the possibility of flooding and rapidly rising rivers prompting the highest-level red weather alert.
Catalonia’s regional weather service issued red warnings across 17 districts Saturday, with the number expected to rise to 20 on Sunday as the threat level climbs from five to the maximum six on its warning scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment