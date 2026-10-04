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IAEA Chief Seeks Local Ceasefire Near Zaporizhzhia Plant
(MENAFN) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is working with Russia and Ukraine to establish a temporary local ceasefire that would allow repairs at a facility supplying power to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to reports.
The IAEA said it had received information about several drone attacks in recent weeks that “further threatened nuclear safety and security” at the nuclear facility.
The agency said attacks on Sept. 19, 20 and 27 struck the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), damaging transformers that play an important role in providing external electricity to the ZNPP. The nuclear plant has repeatedly experienced disruptions to its outside power supply since the Russia-Ukraine war began.
“To enable necessary repairs at the ZTPP, IAEA DG @rafaelmgrossi is negotiating a new localized ceasefire with both sides with the aim for it to take effect very soon. It would be the eighth such IAEA-brokered ceasefire to help secure off-site power for the ZNPP,” the agency said.
It added that an attack on Sept. 22 “reportedly disabled an off-site radiation monitoring station, reducing the capability to monitor radiation levels near the ZNPP,” while additional strikes damaged buildings in nearby Enerhodar, where a large number of the nuclear plant’s employees reside.
“DG Grossi says attacks endangering nuclear safety and security remain completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” it added.
The IAEA said it had received information about several drone attacks in recent weeks that “further threatened nuclear safety and security” at the nuclear facility.
The agency said attacks on Sept. 19, 20 and 27 struck the nearby Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP), damaging transformers that play an important role in providing external electricity to the ZNPP. The nuclear plant has repeatedly experienced disruptions to its outside power supply since the Russia-Ukraine war began.
“To enable necessary repairs at the ZTPP, IAEA DG @rafaelmgrossi is negotiating a new localized ceasefire with both sides with the aim for it to take effect very soon. It would be the eighth such IAEA-brokered ceasefire to help secure off-site power for the ZNPP,” the agency said.
It added that an attack on Sept. 22 “reportedly disabled an off-site radiation monitoring station, reducing the capability to monitor radiation levels near the ZNPP,” while additional strikes damaged buildings in nearby Enerhodar, where a large number of the nuclear plant’s employees reside.
“DG Grossi says attacks endangering nuclear safety and security remain completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” it added.
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