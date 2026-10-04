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Severe Storms Trigger Evacuations Across Crete
(MENAFN) Powerful storms continued to affect the Greek island of Crete on Saturday, causing extensive flooding and property damage while forcing dozens of residents and others to leave affected areas, according to reports.
The regions around Iraklio, Chania and Rethymno have been among the hardest hit. Heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow, while floodwaters carried debris onto roads and disrupted movement across several locations.
Eight workers remained trapped inside the Samaria Gorge in western Crete, a major tourist destination, after rising floodwaters submerged sections of the walking trail.
The group consists of six employees from Greece’s Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency and two forest rangers. They entered the gorge on Sept. 29 but have been unable to leave as weather conditions continued to worsen.
The workers are reportedly stranded about 4.3 miles from the entrance.
Elsewhere, authorities evacuated homes near a river in the village of Zoniana after the waterway overflowed, according to Mylopotamos Mayor Giorgos Klados.
Klados also ordered residents to evacuate the settlement of Dafnedes as severe weather continued to threaten the area.
The regions around Iraklio, Chania and Rethymno have been among the hardest hit. Heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow, while floodwaters carried debris onto roads and disrupted movement across several locations.
Eight workers remained trapped inside the Samaria Gorge in western Crete, a major tourist destination, after rising floodwaters submerged sections of the walking trail.
The group consists of six employees from Greece’s Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency and two forest rangers. They entered the gorge on Sept. 29 but have been unable to leave as weather conditions continued to worsen.
The workers are reportedly stranded about 4.3 miles from the entrance.
Elsewhere, authorities evacuated homes near a river in the village of Zoniana after the waterway overflowed, according to Mylopotamos Mayor Giorgos Klados.
Klados also ordered residents to evacuate the settlement of Dafnedes as severe weather continued to threaten the area.
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