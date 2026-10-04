President Isaias Afwerki Holds Talks With President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held extensive talks in New Alamein City earlier on 3rd October on the enhancement of bilateral ties, regional and international developments and trends, and other matters of mutual interest.

President Isaias Afwerki underlined the convergent positions of Eritrea and Egypt on regional matters, particularly regarding the cardinal principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations and non-interference in their internal affairs.

President Isaias further expressed appreciation for President el-Sisi's efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors and for Egypt's goodwill and readiness to bolster these ties for the benefit of both peoples and countries.

President el-Sisi, for his part, highlighted the profound historical and strategic ties between the two countries and reaffirmed Egypt's readiness to further deepen the existing warm bilateral relations through the implementation of economic partnership projects and programmes in priority sectors.

President Isaias will participate in the Summit of Heads of State on collective security, stability and partnership, which will be convened in Alamein tomorrow.

At the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President Isaias Afwerki departed for Egypt in the early morning hours on 3rd October for a working visit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.