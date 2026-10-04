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Yemeni Army Strikes Houthi Targets, Repels Attacks
(MENAFN) Yemen’s army said Saturday that it had carried out airstrikes against “vital military targets” in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa while also stopping attacks by Houthi forces on several positions in southwestern Taiz province.
“Our armed forces are carrying out an attack on legitimate, vital military targets in Sanaa,” military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said.
No further information was provided about the locations targeted or the outcome of the strikes.
Separately, the army said its forces had confronted Houthi attacks around Jabal Han, Hadhran and the western areas of Taiz city. The fighting reportedly continued for several hours and was described as intense.
According to the military, dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the clashes. It did not provide details about possible army casualties or explain whether the fighting had produced any further changes on the ground.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s statements.
Earlier Saturday, reports from Houthi-controlled areas said a series of airstrikes had hit Sanaa, with the attacks attributed to Saudi Arabia. The reports also said Saudi aircraft targeted a communications network in Saqin district in northern Saada province.
Saudi authorities and the coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately commented on those claims.
“Our armed forces are carrying out an attack on legitimate, vital military targets in Sanaa,” military spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said.
No further information was provided about the locations targeted or the outcome of the strikes.
Separately, the army said its forces had confronted Houthi attacks around Jabal Han, Hadhran and the western areas of Taiz city. The fighting reportedly continued for several hours and was described as intense.
According to the military, dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the clashes. It did not provide details about possible army casualties or explain whether the fighting had produced any further changes on the ground.
The Houthis had not immediately responded to the army’s statements.
Earlier Saturday, reports from Houthi-controlled areas said a series of airstrikes had hit Sanaa, with the attacks attributed to Saudi Arabia. The reports also said Saudi aircraft targeted a communications network in Saqin district in northern Saada province.
Saudi authorities and the coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately commented on those claims.
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