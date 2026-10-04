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Sisi Urges Peaceful Solutions Amid Rising Ethiopia Tensions
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday rejected attempts to use Nile water as a tool for political gains and called for peaceful approaches to resolving conflicts across Africa amid rising tensions with Ethiopia.
Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently chairs the African Union, on the sidelines of the Alamein Africa Forum in New Alamein, northern Egypt, according to a presidency statement.
The Egyptian president reaffirmed Cairo’s commitment to coordinating with Burundi and backing the African Union’s efforts to address conflicts and crises through peaceful solutions.
“Such efforts would help strengthen stability and fulfill African peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity,” he said.
The two leaders also reviewed developments related to Nile water, with Sisi emphasizing the need for cooperation among Nile Basin countries based on mutual interests while ensuring that no country is harmed.
He reiterated “Egypt’s rejection of using the Nile water issue to achieve political gains.”
The meeting took place as tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia continue to grow over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, following Ethiopia’s decision Thursday to cut diplomatic ties with Eritrea and a subsequent exchange of diplomatic expulsions between Cairo and Addis Ababa.
Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who currently chairs the African Union, on the sidelines of the Alamein Africa Forum in New Alamein, northern Egypt, according to a presidency statement.
The Egyptian president reaffirmed Cairo’s commitment to coordinating with Burundi and backing the African Union’s efforts to address conflicts and crises through peaceful solutions.
“Such efforts would help strengthen stability and fulfill African peoples’ aspirations for development and prosperity,” he said.
The two leaders also reviewed developments related to Nile water, with Sisi emphasizing the need for cooperation among Nile Basin countries based on mutual interests while ensuring that no country is harmed.
He reiterated “Egypt’s rejection of using the Nile water issue to achieve political gains.”
The meeting took place as tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia continue to grow over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, following Ethiopia’s decision Thursday to cut diplomatic ties with Eritrea and a subsequent exchange of diplomatic expulsions between Cairo and Addis Ababa.
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