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Egypt Hosts Regional Summit Amid Ethiopia Conflict
(MENAFN) The leaders of Egypt, Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan are set to meet Sunday in the northern Egyptian city of New Alamein for a four-way summit focused on regional developments as fighting continues in northern Ethiopia.
The meeting is intended to provide a platform for “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern,” according to an Egyptian presidency statement.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will host Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Officials have not disclosed further information about the issues expected to be addressed during the meeting.
The gathering takes place after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended diplomatic relations, while Egypt and Ethiopia also expelled diplomats from each other’s countries.
Fighting resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with clashes extending into areas of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
The meeting is intended to provide a platform for “consultation and coordination about regional issues of mutual concern,” according to an Egyptian presidency statement.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will host Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Officials have not disclosed further information about the issues expected to be addressed during the meeting.
The gathering takes place after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended diplomatic relations, while Egypt and Ethiopia also expelled diplomats from each other’s countries.
Fighting resumed in September between Ethiopian federal forces and an opposition coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), with clashes extending into areas of southern Tigray and the neighboring Afar region.
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