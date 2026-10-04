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Houthis Report Saudi Airstrikes on Sanaa, Saada
(MENAFN) The Houthi group claimed Saturday that Saudi aircraft carried out airstrikes against targets in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the northern Saada province as tensions continue to rise in the country.
According to reports, the group said Saudi warplanes launched missiles at a telecommunications network in Saada’s Saqain district, as well as an area in Maran within the same province.
Reports also said that eight explosions were heard in Sanaa following alleged airstrikes on locations across the capital, while aircraft could reportedly be heard flying overhead.
No information was immediately available regarding possible casualties or the extent of material damage.
Saudi authorities and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the claims.
Earlier Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said debris from a Houthi ballistic missile that had been intercepted injured an Asian national in the southern Asir region.
The Civil Defense also said Friday that a Houthi projectile hit a school in Najran, southern Saudi Arabia, resulting in property damage but leaving no one injured.
According to reports, the group said Saudi warplanes launched missiles at a telecommunications network in Saada’s Saqain district, as well as an area in Maran within the same province.
Reports also said that eight explosions were heard in Sanaa following alleged airstrikes on locations across the capital, while aircraft could reportedly be heard flying overhead.
No information was immediately available regarding possible casualties or the extent of material damage.
Saudi authorities and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognized government had not immediately responded to the claims.
Earlier Saturday, Saudi Civil Defense said debris from a Houthi ballistic missile that had been intercepted injured an Asian national in the southern Asir region.
The Civil Defense also said Friday that a Houthi projectile hit a school in Najran, southern Saudi Arabia, resulting in property damage but leaving no one injured.
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