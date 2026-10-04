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France Sees Widespread Arrests as Student Protests Continue
(MENAFN) More than 5,000 people have been detained across France since Monday as student demonstrations over education conditions continue, according to reports citing Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
Nunez said "urban violence" had been recorded around 158 schools and other educational facilities during the unrest, with thousands of arrests made since the protests began.
He said 735 schools had been affected, while 1,747 arrests had been recorded in connection with the latest mobilization. The minister described the movement as "surprising" in its "scale."
Hundreds of educational institutions remained closed or faced disruptions Friday as demonstrations entered another phase, with reports of widespread arrests and injuries across the country.
The interior minister said demonstrators had thrown projectiles and that police officers, teachers, journalists and people passing through affected areas had been targeted.
Authorities reported around 900 demonstrations outside schools on Thursday, alongside nearly 2,000 arrests. More than 300 police officers and gendarmes were also reported injured.
Student organizations, along with left-wing and far-left political groups, have called for another nationwide mobilization on Oct. 6, protesting what they describe as police "repression."
Nunez said "urban violence" had been recorded around 158 schools and other educational facilities during the unrest, with thousands of arrests made since the protests began.
He said 735 schools had been affected, while 1,747 arrests had been recorded in connection with the latest mobilization. The minister described the movement as "surprising" in its "scale."
Hundreds of educational institutions remained closed or faced disruptions Friday as demonstrations entered another phase, with reports of widespread arrests and injuries across the country.
The interior minister said demonstrators had thrown projectiles and that police officers, teachers, journalists and people passing through affected areas had been targeted.
Authorities reported around 900 demonstrations outside schools on Thursday, alongside nearly 2,000 arrests. More than 300 police officers and gendarmes were also reported injured.
Student organizations, along with left-wing and far-left political groups, have called for another nationwide mobilization on Oct. 6, protesting what they describe as police "repression."
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