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German Chancellor Merz Makes Unannounced Visit to Kyiv
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday for an unannounced visit, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Merz is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral relations along with broader European and international issues.
“A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” Sybiha wrote on X.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said Kyiv and Berlin have developed a strong strategic partnership and remain committed to expanding their cooperation.
“Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said, referring to German Unity Day, which marks Germany’s reunification in 1990.
“Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said he arrived in Kyiv carrying the message “you can rely on us,” while stressing that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
“Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote, referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Merz is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral relations along with broader European and international issues.
“A very substantive agenda lies ahead today, focused on strengthening Ukraine, our defence and resilience, and our shared European security,” Sybiha wrote on X.
The Ukrainian foreign minister said Kyiv and Berlin have developed a strong strategic partnership and remain committed to expanding their cooperation.
“Just yesterday, Germany celebrated the unity that changed Europe,” he said, referring to German Unity Day, which marks Germany’s reunification in 1990.
“Today, Ukrainians are defending the freedom, security, and unity of Europe, and Germany stands firmly by our side.”
Merz said he arrived in Kyiv carrying the message “you can rely on us,” while stressing that “Ukraine is facing decisive weeks.”
“Germany's security also depends on the outcome of this war. That is why we are helping out of our own self-interest as well,” he wrote, referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
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