Gul Panag Gives Herself A 'Pat On The Back' As He Renews Her Pilot License

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Along with being a celebrated actress, Gul Panag is also a licensed private pilot. The 'Dor' actress got a little nostalgic as she recently renewed her licence after 10 years.

Looking back at the time when she first got her licence, Gul Panag wrote on her IG, "Life is eventually all about perspective. Ten years ago, when I got my flying licence, I was over the moon. It had been on my bucket list for a very, very long time. And there had been no shortage of people telling me I couldn't do it. Or wouldn't be able to (sic)."

The 'The Family Man' actress also reflected on all the hurdles she had to overcome to realize her dream of becoming a pilot.

"Starting flying training is one thing. Completing the prescribed flying hours while pursuing a career, clearing all the exams, navigating the paperwork, keeping your medical current and seeing the entire process through is quite another. Individually, they're all relatively simple things. Together, they add up to a great deal, especially when you're not doing it to pursue flying as a profession. But I managed. And when that licence was finally issued, I was ecstatic. A huge bucket-list item ticked off," she penned.

Gul Panag said that ten years after officially becoming a pilot, she realised that getting the licence was one thing; keeping it is quite another.

She added that she knows so many people who started flying but never finished their training, or others who completed their flying hours but do not clear the exams. And then there are those who earned their licences but eventually let them lapse.

"Life, work, medical requirements, or simply not flying enough. It happens so easily, particularly when flying isn't your profession," she added.

"I now appreciate not just what it took to get here, but what it has taken to keep going. And for once, I'm allowing myself a small pat on the back. Walking in this time, not as a student hoping to earn her wings, but as a licensed pilot returning for a renewal, felt rather different. And yet, some things haven't changed," Gul Panag concluded.